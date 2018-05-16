Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
West Bengal Panchayat polls: Party of Democratic Socialism moves Calcutta High Court

Samir Putatunda, PDS general secretary, told The Indian Express that they moved the division bench of the chief justice of Calcutta High Court, adding that the state government had failed to honour the earlier court order.

Published: May 16, 2018 4:13:14 am
The Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS) moved the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday over the violence that occurred during Monday’s panchayat elections. Samir Putatunda, PDS general secretary, told The Indian Express that they moved the division bench of the chief justice of Calcutta High Court, adding that the state government had failed to honour the earlier court order.

“The court had asked the state government to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election. However, we have seen that more than 15 people were killed yesterday. The state government had said there would be no violence during election but exactly the opposite has happened. So it means that it had misled the court. We have prayed before the court that it should look into this,” the PDS leader said.

Putatunda further said that the court had asked him to submit a detailed report on the panchayat poll violence in the form of a petition. “We will file the petition soon. Right now we are compiling reports on the violence,” he added.

