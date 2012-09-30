Party lines up rallies in Bengal

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has asked the members and supporters of her partys youth and student associations to hit the streets against the Centres decision to allow FDI in retail trade and hike in fertiliser,diesel and LPG prices,said party MP Suvendu Adhikari at the Trinamool headquarters at Tiljala on Saturday.

To comply with Mamatas instructions,the Trinamool Youth Congress and Trinamool Chatra Parishad have planned joint rallies in all districts from October 6. On that day,a joint rally will be organised in Burdwan and a similar rally will be held in Howrah and Hooghly on October 10 and 11,respectively.

On November 2 and 3,rallies will be held in Congresss bases Malda and Raiganj. On October 8 similar rallies will be held in North and South Dinajpur,Adhikary added.

The Centre has planned to let Walmart loose on farmers to loot them. If bringing FDI to India is so beneficial,then why is Walmart not allowed to do business in the US? Adhikari said when asked why the party is so opposed to FDI.

He added that the Congress would face the music in the next election. Election will come either today or tomorrow. The Congress will face the music,just like the CPM had to, Adhikari said.

