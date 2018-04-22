‘Parties busy with Bengal panchayat elections, blood banks run dry due to fewer donation camps’

Trinamool Congress MLA from Uluberia North, Nirmal Maji, denied that there was a shortage of blood, calling it a “conspiracy by the Opposition”. Trinamool Congress MLA from Uluberia North, Nirmal Maji, denied that there was a shortage of blood, calling it a “conspiracy by the Opposition”.

An NGO has claimed that blood banks across West Bengal are running dry, which could result in a health crisis. While a shortage is considered normal in summer due to board examinations, weather and superstitions, the panchayat elections in particular have contributed to a drop in donations by about 80 per cent, according to the NGO.

However, Director of Health and Services (DHSE) Ajoy Chakraborty said the drop is expected in summer and that measures have been taken to attract more donors.

Speaking to The Indian Express, secretary of the NGO Medical Bank D Ashish said, “The situation in Bengal is very bad and districts are at their worst. The blood banks are suffering from a massive crisis. Blood donation camps have come down by 80 per cent…”

According to Ashish, around 60 per cent of blood donation drives are organised by political parties, while 40 per cent are by local clubs. A drop in donations during summer is not uncommon, owing to board examinations and superstition about blood donations in summer being harmful for health.

Sources said the crisis is particularly alarming in south Bengal districts such as Malda and Murshidabad. Despite this, state health department is yet to issue an alert, Ashish said.

“It is indeed very strange that… the heath department has not issued any message or alert appealing to people to donate blood,” said Ashish.

When contacted, DHSE’s Chakraborty said, “In the whole of India, Bengal is at the top in voluntary donation of blood. As far as the current situation is concerned, this is seasonal. Because of summer, we face crisis every year. During this time, there are also political engagements. We are monitoring the situation and our staff have been alerted to inspire people to donate blood. We have been regularly organising blood camps to meet the crisis.”

Trinamool Congress MLA from Uluberia North, Nirmal Maji, denied that there was a shortage of blood, calling it a “conspiracy by the Opposition”.

“There is no crisis in blood banks, I myself have conducted 12 donation camps in my area since summer started. It is all the Opposition’s conspiracy,” Maji said.

For local clubs, organising blood donation camps can be an expensive affair, as they are normally expected to hand over gifts to people who volunteer, increasing the budget of such events.

“Now, clubs with shortage of funds avoid holding donation camps due to the expense involved. People must understand that blood donation is a noble cause and shouldn’t be done for gifts,” said Ashish.

With the situation looking unlikely to improve until the panchayat elections are over, some people are struggling to find donors, even in potentially life-threatening cases.

“I wanted AB negative blood for my mother, who had gone through a brain surgery. It was so difficult, we ran from one blood bank to another for hours, but didn’t get anything. We had lost all hope, but then one of my friends posted on Facebook and we got a donor,” said Anita Biswas, an engineer.

Haematologist Arindam Das said Thalessimia patients are among the worst affected by the crisis, as they need a regular supply of blood.

“One unit of blood can save four lives. In this crisis situation, Thalessimia patents are worst affected as they need regular blood and are running from door to door. This is our appeal to people to come and donate blood,” he said.

