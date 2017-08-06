Parents of Kuheli Chakraborty refuse Rs 30 lakh compensation from Apollo hospital

Parents of Kuheli Chakraborthy. (Express Photo) Parents of Kuheli Chakraborthy. (Express Photo)

Parents of 4-month-old Kuheli Chakraborty, who had allegedly died due to medical negligence at Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals in Kolkata in April, on Saturday refused compensation of Rs 30 lakh from the hospital. On June 23, the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) had asked Apollo Gleneagles to pay compensation to the couple. Parents of Kuheli, Abhijit and Shalu, claimed that while the hospital, in a letter to them, has agreed to pay the compensation, it had denied that their daughter died due to negligence.

The letter, which the couple had received from the hospital on Saturday, stated: “…Any payment to be made by us is without prejudice to our contentious that there has been no negligence of the hospital or attending doctors. Any payment is only in deference to the high office of the commission, the highest regard we have for the government and on compassionate grounds.” “With reference to the judgement and order passed by the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission, we are yet to receive the name of the person who will receive the compensation awarded in the judgment, to enable us to make such payment. You are requested to let us know the name of the person who will receive the compensation…” the letter, signed by Apollo Gleneagles Chief Executive Officer Rana Dasgupta, added.

Abhijit, an X-Ray technician, said: “We will not accept the compensation… we only want punishment for the guilty.”

“We are not beggars. We received a letter through post, which says that the hospital is ready to pay compensation but has denied that there was any negligence on its part. If that is the case, then why is it paying compensation? I don’t want any mother to go through the pain I have suffered. If possible, I will approach higher authorities,” said Shalu.

Kuheli was admitted to ESI Joka Hospital on April 13 after her parents noticed blood in her stool. On April 15, she was shifted to Apollo. Four days later, she was declared dead.

Her parents had claimed they took Kuheli to Apollo for a colonoscopy, for which the hospital allegedly kept her on an empty stomach for two consecutive days and later gave her anaesthesia.

