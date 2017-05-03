Panchayat polls quarter-final: BJP

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

The state BJP on Tuesday said it would field candidates in “every booth in the state” and put up a strong fight against Trinamool Congress in next year’s panchayat elections, calling it the “quarter-final match” for the party. The party has also decided to create 20-member ‘Booth Suraksha Bahini’ (Booth Protection Committees) and train more than 10,000 BJP workers to ensure party presence in every booth. The decisions were taken during a two-day party state executive meeting — that concluded on Tuesday — held close to party national president Amit Shah’s visit to the state to launch “booth chalo” campaigns.

“More than 10,000 workers will be trained to expand our organisation. Their training will begin this month, and they will visit each and every booth over the next one-and-a-half years. In the 2013 panchayat elections, we fielded candidates in only 25-30 per cent seats, braving the ruling party’s atrocities. However, in next year’s elections, we will contest in every seat. We will ensure those booths are protected from TMC goons, who always intend to capture them to indulge in looting of votes,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

“Next year’s panchayat polls will be the quarter-final for us, and 2019 Lok Sabha election will be semi-final. The Assembly election in 2021 will be the final,” he added. Ghosh further said the party would soon start registering members through a missed call system. “In 2015, we had 42 lakh members. Now, our target is to reach 1 crore membership in Bengal,” he said.

The BJP leader also said people from all political parties were coming to BJP, and the party would contest using its own strength. “Every day, workers from other political parties — including the TMC — are joining us. The people of the state are fed up with the present government. They want a change now, and BJP is the only alternative for them… We only have Gorkha Janmukti Morcha as our ally in the hills. We will support them. But in the rest of the state, we will contest the polls alone,” Ghosh said.

“People used to say they cannot see BJP in West Bengal. Now, the same people are saying they cannot see CPM and Congress in the state. Congress has turned into a party which receives fewer votes than NOTA votes. Both CPM and Congress have vanished from the political arena. The fight is now between TMC and BJP,” he added. Reacting to Ghosh’s comments, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said BJP was “daydreaming”, claiming it would not be able to field the required 80,000 candidates.

“He does not know how panchayat elections are held. To contest in every seat in the three-tier panchayat election, they will have to field 80,000 candidates. BJP is daydreaming… They will not be able to turn this dream into a reality even in 3019,” Chatterjee said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now