Panchayat elections: Bengal poll panel seeks Supreme Court stay on order to allow email nominations

The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the Calcutta High Court order asking it to accept nominations of candidates who had filed papers for the upcoming panchayat election on email, prompting a stinging critique from the CPI(M).

In its plea, the SEC said that the HC order would cause it “irreparable loss and injury”, which cannot be compensated.

Blaming a “nexus” among the ruling TMC, the state government and the SEC for this move, CPI(M) state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra accused the state government of deepening the uncertainty over holding the panchayat polls. Anticipating the step, the West Bengal unit of both CPI(M) and the BJP had filed caveat before the top court, praying that no order should be passed without hearing them.

Appearing for BJP, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi approached a bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud and said that a copy of the petition had not been served to him. The petition is pending with the Supreme Court registry and has not been listed for hearing yet.

On Tuesday, the High Court had asked SEC to accept nominations of CPI(M) candidates who had emailed their nomination papers within the deadline of 3 pm on April 23.

On Wednesday, CPI(M)’s Mishra said, “We were surprised to see five petitioners from the SEC. This is something new… The state election commissioner A K Singh himself has challenged the order. We had apprehended such a move and therefore our advocate has filed a caveat…”

