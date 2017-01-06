Pakistani businessman robbed of Rs 1.27 lakh by taxi driver in Kolkata

A Pakistani businessman, who was in Kolkata to take part in the Trade Fair organised in Science City, was allegedly robbed of around Rs 1.27 lakh by a taxi driver on Thursday.

The businessman, identified as Kharbar Batt (31), a resident of Samdakhurd in Lahore, had come to Kolkata on December 15. According to the complaint lodged by Batt in Anandapur police station on December 30, he had stayed in a hotel at Park Circus before shifting to Elliot Road hotel. According to police, Batt had developed a friendship with a taxi driver called Mohammed Khalid, and used his services to move around the city. On December 30, the complainant had stopped to eat at a restaurant, and when he wanted to go back to his hotel, Khalid took him to another taxi and said it would drop him to his destination. Khalid sat at the front with his accomplice, the unidentified driver, and they drove to a deserted area before robbing Batt.

The duo looted $400, PKR 1,40,000 and Rs 10,000 before fleeing from the spot. When Batt tried to call Khalid’s number afterwards, he found it switched off. Police have launched a massive manhunt based on the descriptions provided by Batt. Officers combed through CCTV footage in the area, but the accused continue to remain at large.