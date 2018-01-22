Padmaavat: Smooth run likely in West Bengal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25. (Express) Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25. (Express)

Even as the Karni Sena and a section of BJP leaders continue to protest the release of Padmaavat in different parts of the country, Bengal is likely to see a smooth screening. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to intervene after the Central Board of Film Certification cleared the movie and will be released on January 25. The Karni Sena have no plans to protest in the state, so far.

“There is no such plan of agitation (in the state) as of now. We might decide on January 25 when the film releases,” Lokendra Kalvi of the Rajput Karni Sena told The Indian Express over phone. “We do have many members there and some organisations held a press conference against the film’s release. As for myself, I visited the state earlier for different reasons. Now I am under surveillance by police and cannot move out.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been vocal in support for the release, had stated that the state would make special arrangements for the screening, if required. “Chief Minister is compassionate about our feelings. We have a lot of respect for her,” said Kalvi. Officials of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) too are confident that the film would not have to face any disruptions in Bengal.

“We have not planned any precautionary steps because we don’t anticipate any trouble related to Padmaavat, in Bengal. There had been some protests at one of the theatres earlier but police here managed the situation quite well,” said a senior member of EIMPA. In Purulia, on Sunday, Bajrang Dal activists submitted a letter to movie theatre authorities requesting them not to run Padmaavat.

