Over five kg gold seized at NSC Bose airport

The 60-year-old man on wheelchair was intercepted by Customs officials who recovered eight gold bars weighing 5.35 kg from him last night. (Representational image) The 60-year-old man on wheelchair was intercepted by Customs officials who recovered eight gold bars weighing 5.35 kg from him last night. (Representational image)

More than five kg gold was seized from a passenger at the airport in Kolkata after the man arrived from Dubai, Customs officials said Monday. The 60-year-old man on wheelchair was intercepted by Customs officials who recovered eight gold bars weighing 5.35 kg from him last night. The man used the wheelchair as a ploy as later it was found that he was fit enough to walk, they said. The man, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was arrested. His name was not disclosed.

