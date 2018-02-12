  • Associate Sponsor
Over five kg gold seized at NSC Bose airport

The 60-year-old man on wheelchair was intercepted by Customs officials who recovered eight gold bars weighing 5.35 kg from him last night.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: February 12, 2018 12:13 pm
More than five kg gold was seized from a passenger at the airport in Kolkata after the man arrived from Dubai, Customs officials said Monday. The 60-year-old man on wheelchair was intercepted by Customs officials who recovered eight gold bars weighing 5.35 kg from him last night. The man used the wheelchair as a ploy as later it was found that he was fit enough to walk, they said. The man, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was arrested. His name was not disclosed.

