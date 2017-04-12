Oppostion must see their flaws, not of EVMs: BJP

THE BJP on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties for doubting electronic voting machines, with party’s national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain alleging why no questions were raised on EVMs when these parties had won elections. “Why didn’t they raise doubts on EVMs when the AAP had won the Assembly elections in Delhi and when JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance had won in Bihar?… Why didn’t they raise a single question on EVMs when they won the elections? When they win, EVMs are fine and if the BJP wins, EVMs are tampered,” Hussain told mediapersons in Kolkata.

Expressing disappointment on Opposition parties urging that ballot paper polling system be brought back, Hussain said: “They should find out flaws in their policies which made people reject them, rather than questioning a transparent and good system… We have already shown our power in Manipur and in UP, now it’s time for Bengal.”

Taking on the Mamata government, Hussain said: “It is strange that the Bengal government has started imposing restrictions on religious beliefs. This is no less than an Emergency situation in Bengal… People should have full rights to follow their religious belief without fear.”

“Such things happen in Pakistan and Bengal… It’s extremely unfortunate that police lathicharged people who are out on the streets celebrating Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. If people in Bengal can enjoy Durga Puja and Muharram, what’s wrong with Hanuman Jayanti?” he asked.

On ruling TMC accusing BJP of fuelling communal tension in Bengal, Hussain said: “Bengal is a secular state… people of Bengal are tolerant. Any secular democratic state shall allow all religious beliefs to be followed freely.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hussain said BJP’s next target was panchayat and LS polls in Bengal. “BJP’s block level strength has increased in Bengal… this has created fear in the ruling party… They do votebank politics, targeting one community. We believe in ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’. We will stick to our policy, as we believe each person should have the liberty to celebrate his or her religious beliefs. People of Bengal have tried out Didi and now, they want Bengal to grow. We are confident that Bengal wants BJP… We have chalked out strategies ,” he said.

He also quashed rumours about a “new understanding” between PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after their recent meeting in Delhi. “The meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee was a part of political gesture. There is nothing to read much. Investigating agencies are probing Narada and Sarada scams and whoever is involved, will not be spared,” said Hussain.

