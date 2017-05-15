Opposition finds SEC chief at fault, lodges complaint with police

CPM and Congress leaders and supporters protest in front of the State Election Commission office in Kolkata on Sunday. Express CPM and Congress leaders and supporters protest in front of the State Election Commission office in Kolkata on Sunday. Express

In one voice, the CPM, Congress and BJP accused West Bengal State Election Commissioner A K Singh of helping the ruling Trinamool Congress in the municipal elections held on Sunday. They also said the state election commission failed to control violence and ensure free and fair elections. Opposition delegation to the state election commissioner, to demand a repoll in Raiganj, Domkal and Pujali, was stopped at the gates of the West Bengal State Election Commission office in Kolkata. They then protested outside the office, in which a minor scuffle broke out between protesters and police. Later, they lodged a complaint against him at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

State Election Commission sources said that the commissioner could not meet representatives of the Opposition as he was busy with poll-related work. “We came here to ask the commission to declare the election in Raiganj, Domkal and Pujali illegal and unconstitutional. It is for the first time that we had to paste our deputation to the walls of the commission as the commissioner does not have the sensibility to meet us.

He has forgotten that he is holding a constitutional chair,” said senior Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra. “In a bid to save democracy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had decided to meet our party president Sonia Gandhi and talk for a common candidate for Presidential election. But in West Bengal, Mamata is killing democracy by wiping out the Opposition. She is maintaining a double standard.”

CPM MLA and Left Front Legislature Party Leader Sujan Chakraborty said the State Election Commission was “worthless”. “It is a worthless commission which cannot protect the sanctity of the Indian Constitution. He (A K Singh) is busy helping TMC win the election and turning a blind eye to the violence and electoral malpractices,” he said.

A BJP delegation was similarly turned down by the commission to meet the commissioner. “Days ago he had assured that he would ensure a free and fair election. When he has failed to do so, he is not in a position to show his face to us. We demand the immediate removal of Singh and a re-poll at all three municipalities,” senior BJP leader Ashim Sarkar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now