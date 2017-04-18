Oppn unites, says ‘Mamata needs to come clean’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

The Opposition tore into the Trinamool Congress on Monday after CBI registered an FIR against 12 leaders of the ruling party and an IPS officer in connection with the Narada sting case.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party was made of “Alibaba and the forty thieves”. “Mamata claims she is an honest politician. She had said that the Narada sting operation videos were fake and false charges were levelled against her party leaders to malign the party’s image. After today’s development, will she continue to say that her party leaders are innocent? She needs to come clean now. Her party is made of Alibaba and the forty thieves. Today, image of Bengal has been tarnished because of the misdeeds of TMC,” he said.

Welcoming the CBI’s move, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan appealed to the public to build a resistance against the “corrupt” TMC government. “Similar measures must be taken against TMC leaders who have benefited from other chit fund companies. The CBI needs to speed up the probe and punish the culprits,” Mannan said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed this was bound to happen. “People of West Bengal were waiting for this and the investigation is moving in the right direction. People have faith in the judiciary system and in CBI. We hope that justice will be done. Court has said that the Narada sting operation videos are genuine. The probe is on and all other required steps will be followed,” he added.

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty demanded that the accused ministers resign immediately. “The truth has finally come out. If the accused ministers have a sense of morality, they must immediately resign from their posts. The chief minister herself must ensure that they resign,” he said.

State CPM secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra tweeted, “All accused in the Narada sting must be interrogated in custody by the CBI. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee should be convened as soon as possible. The Prime Minister must dare to act.”

