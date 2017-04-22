Open-air theatre launched

At the theatre in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta At the theatre in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday observed ‘Civil Services Day’ by inaugurating a state-of-the-art open-air theatre, ‘Uttirna’, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people. The state government held a programme to mark the occasion at Uttirna itself. The open-air theatre comprises a stage, green room, banquet hall, food court, media centre, cafeteria, conference room and other services. Appealing to people to join the civil services, Mamata dedicated the newly-inaugurated theatre to civil servants in the state.

“We have plans to create more districts in future for better administrative work, and for that we will need more and more civil service officers. I will appeal to people to join civil services and be a part of the government,” Mamata said after inaugurating the theatre.

The programme was attended by officials from the West Bengal Civil Service, Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service, among others. Speaking at the event, the CM said more such projects were coming up in the state.

“We are also building a stadium, ‘Dhana Dhanyo’, which is just the opposite of this theatre. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 3,000. We are also setting up ‘Saujanya’ — a state government guesthouse — at Hastings. We are setting up a convention centre of international standards at New Town. We have set up 26 helipads in the state. We are setting up airports in Malda, Balurghat and Cooch Behar,” she said.

