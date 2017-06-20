One killed, three hurt in ‘Trinamool-BJP clash’

The violence took place in Rajnagar area of Birbhum, which has a large population of tribals from various communities. (File) The violence took place in Rajnagar area of Birbhum, which has a large population of tribals from various communities. (File)

One person was killed and three other injured in a clash between BJP and TMC workers in Birbhum on Monday.

The violence took place in Rajnagar area of Birbhum, which has a large population of tribals from various communities. As per sources, the clash took place over a cooperative election, which had begun at 8 am. Apart from Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPM and Congress too had put up candidates.

According to sources, TMC workers — one of them identified as Balram Mondal — allegedly noticed a group of “BJP supporters” near the voting centre. Police sources said Mondal and several other TMC workers tried to chase away the rival group, resulting in a violent clash involving gunfire. As per sources, bombs were also hurled.

Mondal was seriously injured in the clash, and was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“BJP targeted our workers. They brought a huge number of people from a tribal community in Jharkhand, who attacked our workers with bullets and arrows. One of our workers lost his life, while three persons have received injuries,” said TMC (Birbhum) president Anubrata Mondal.

The BJP, on the other hand, denied the allegations and blamed infighting within the TMC for Mondal’s death. “We do not believe in politics of violence, and our workers were not involved in the incident. It was a fallout of TMC infighting,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App