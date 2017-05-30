One killed, another injured in restaurant fire

ONE PERSON died and another was injured when a major fire broke out at a restaurant in Birati, Kolkata, on Monday. Sources in the police said the fire was first noticed at the kitchen of the eatery, Bhajohari Ranna, located on Jessore Road. Thick smoke then engulfed the entire restaurant, they added.

Prima facie, the fire was caused by a leakage in a gas cylinder while it was being changed, sources said. Fire officials said the blaze started around 11.45 am. Two fire tenders doused the flames after over an hour. “Two employees of the restaurant received burn injuries. They were rushed to RG Kar hospital, where one of them was declared dead,” a fire official said. The deceased has been identified as Rabin Rout. Fire officials said that fire safety arrangements at the restaurant were not adequate to douse the blaze. The restaurant apparently did not have an NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the Fire department, sources said.

This is the third such incident in the recent past in which a restaurant caught fire. On April 12, a fire had broken out at the popular Arsalan restaurant in Park Circus area. No casualty was, however, reported. On April 19, another restaurant, Badsah, in Kolkata’s Jadavpur area had caught fire and one person had died and two others got seriously injured.

