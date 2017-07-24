One dead as rain lashes West Bengal

A broken barrage in Birbhum on Sunday. PTI A broken barrage in Birbhum on Sunday. PTI

Continuous torrential rain over the past few days has crippled daily life in various parts of the state, and has reportedly claimed the life of a minor in Birbhum, the worst-affected district. However, there were unconfirmed reports of another death in the same district.

A boy, identified as Arnab Chatterjee, drowned as water level rose in Bakreswar river. His death was confirmed by a district official. However, a woman called Satabdi Bajikar also allegedly drowned in Kuye river in Labhpur. Several villages in the district are affected due to rainfall. Sources said the Kankali Kali temple is half-submerged due to an increase in water level in Kopal river. Mayurakshi river in Labhpur too saw a similar rise.

Several parts of Kolkata like Behala Chowrasta, Ultadanga, Kankurgachi, Gariahat, M G Road, Dum Dum underpass and Milan Mela were waterlogged as well. “Since it is Sunday, people didn’t face too many problems as movement of vehicles on road was very less. If rains continue tomorrow, it will cause heavy traffic jams,” said a traffic official.

In West Midnapore, bus services from Ghatal to Keshpur and Chandrakona to Ghatal were suspended. The Met department said southern parts of the state will continue to receive heavy spells in the next two days.

“The situation may get worse if there is more heavy rain in Jharkhand. Labhpur is worst affected. All administrative officials and police are there monitoring the situation. Hopefully, it will improve,” said Anubrata Mondal, Birbhum TMC chief.

The administration has been monitoring the situation across the state from a 24×7 control room. District administrations in coastal areas have been instructed to stay alert. “Fishermen have been alerted not to go into deep sea. BDO’s are on alert too. There are a few places which are waterlogged… but it’s definitely not a flood-like situation,” Dr. Rashmi Kamal, East Midnapore DM, told The Indian Express.

“Since 8.30 am on Saturday, Kolkata too witnessed heavy rains. It recorded 61 mm of rain and Dum Dum witnessed 31 mm. This is due to a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, West Bengal and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal,” said a Met official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App