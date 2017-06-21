‘Oil mafia member’ held at Kolkata railway station

Jaiswal, a resident of Behala in south Kolkata, had been evading arrest since the “kingpin” of the racket was held last month. (Representational Picture) Jaiswal, a resident of Behala in south Kolkata, had been evading arrest since the “kingpin” of the racket was held last month. (Representational Picture)

The CID Monday raided Kolkata railway station and nabbed one Ganesh Jaiswal, a member of the oil mafia, said police. “We have also seized a 10-wheeler truck loaded with oil, 13 loaded drums and 20 empty drums from Sankrail Industrial area,” said DIG (operations) Nishat Parvez. As per official sources, the seizure was conducted based on a statement given by the accused.

Jaiswal, a resident of Behala in south Kolkata, had been evading arrest since the “kingpin” of the racket was held last month. As per sources, he had arrived from Uttar Pradesh in Kolkata on Monday. “We were looking for him, and received a tip-off he was about to reach Kolkata,” said an official. As soon as he was arrested, a photo showing him with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh began circulating. Responding to the controversy, Ghosh said he didn’t know Jaiswal personally.

“ I don’t know the person. There are lot of people who work for our party, and click (photos) with us. It’s not possible to check and certify everyone. Anyone who is found guilty will be disowned by the party. If someone is guilty, he should be punished. But again everyone who is arrested is not guilty,” said Ghosh. As per sources, Jaiswal was involved in several cases of stealing oil, and had been operating for the last few years. As per sources, the agency had arrested Sangram Jaiswal — the “kingpin” of the racket — from Howrah in May. Officials allegedly received interrogation about Ganesh upon interrogating him.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App