Offices, colleges & schools set to get solar panels

THE STATE government is keen to generate solar energy and has planned to set up solar power panels on the roofs of government offices, schools and colleges, Power Minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee said.

“The state government is stressing on producing solar energy. The rural electrification project is on the verge of completion. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid emphasis on solar energy through a project called “Aloshree” under which solar panels will be set up on the rooftops of various government offices across the state,” Chatterjee said in Birbhum on Monday. The minister visited the district to inaugurate a solar power plant at Rampurhat College.

Earlier, Chatterjee had held a high-level meeting with senior officials of West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency (WBREDA) and the district officials, instructing them to identify office buildings where solar panels could be installed.

Officials added that Aloshree project aims at installing grid-connected solar system at government offices, which will help to preserve the natural resources. The project would be implemented in several phases, officials said.

