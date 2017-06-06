Now, register complaints against ‘fake docs’ in Bengal

Kolkata: Come Wednesday, one would be able to register a complaint against a “fake doctor” in the West Bengal Medical Council website.

Appealing to the people to inform the council of any doctor who they think is “fake”, state council president Nirmal Maji said: “I appeal to all to register complaints on http://www.wbmc.in. This will be operational from Wednesday. If the complaint is found genuine, we will get an FIR lodged.”

This, after the CID arrested seven “fake doctors” in the last one month in the state.

