North-24 Parganas: Man held with 45 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.48 crore

A 60-YEAR-old man was on Wednesday apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.48 crore from across the India-Bangladesh International Border into the state.

Ahad Sardar, a resident of Swarupnagar in North-24 Parganas, has been handed over to the local police and Customs Department officials for further action, a BSF official said.

The accused was apprehended from Border Out Post Tarali near Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence (IBBF) in North-24 Parganas, said the official.

“On Wednesday, an information was received regarding smuggling of gold in the area of Border Out Post Tarali of 76 Batallion BSF. Following this, BSF planned and laid a special ambush in the area. Around 12 midnight, the BSF party observed suspicious movement of a person from the nearby village towards IBBF. Immediately, the suspected person was challenged and detained by BSF jawans,” the official said.

During his frisking, two bundles, containing gold biscuits, were found wrapped in a black cloth on the accused’s waist.

“45 gold biscuits weighing around 5.258 kilograms were recovered from Sardar’s possession. The gold seized is worth Rs 1,48,81,611,” the BSF official added.

