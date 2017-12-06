Non-teaching staffer held, parents continue protest against school

Representational image Representational image

The police on Monday night arrested a non-teaching staff member of a renowned school in Kolkata for allegedly molesting a three-year-old student on two occasions. The accused was on Tuesday produced in an Alipore court, which remanded him to police custody till December 11.

While the girl’s parents had alleged that another non-teaching staff member was also involved in the crime, police are yet to confirm his identity. The girl had identified the arrested accused from a set of photographs shown to her, but had not identified her second alleged attacker, said sources. The process may be repeated again, they added.

On Tuesday, a section of parents took out a protest rally from the school to Behala police station, where they filed a complaint against the school management for not taking action against the accused, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. “The three-year-old girl child was molested twice by the accused and another non-teaching staff member. We want the strongest punishment for the accused. However, the management is equally guilty in this crime as they did not take any action against them despite it being brought to their notice. The child was molested in June and again in September. Why was the management inactive? We therefore have lodged a complaint against them,” said a parent.

“We want a CBI inquiry as the city police are not serious about this case and have not arrested the second accused,” another parent said. Meanwhile, teachers of the school and a section of its students got into an argument with the protesting parents. The teachers alleged that some parents were “intentionally maligning the image” of the institution and “falsely implicating” some non-teaching staff members in the case.

“We do not know who is doing all this. Some parents are abusing us and speaking in foul language. What have we done? They are falsely implicating some of the non-teaching staff of the school and badmouthing us. We strongly condemn this,” said one of the teachers. Later in the day, the school management held a meeting with a section of parents and assured them that they would cooperate with the police to arrest the other non-teaching staff member allegedly involved in the crime.

“Let us make it very clear that we have not demanded the removal of the principal. We have asked the management to cooperate with the police in arresting the second accused. They have sought time till 2 pm tomorrow and they will let us know about steps they have taken to address our issues. The management will issue a notice in this regard,” said a parent who participated in the meeting.

