Nobin Chandra Das: Biopic on rasogolla inventor to hit threatres next year

Nobin Chandra Das, is believed to have invented the iconic sweet in 1868 (File) Nobin Chandra Das, is believed to have invented the iconic sweet in 1868 (File)

With West Bengal getting the Geographical Indication (GI) for rasogolla recently, a biopic on Nobin Chandra Das, the noted Bengali confectioner who is believed to have invented the iconic sweet in 1868, will hit the big screens next year. The producers of the movie have decided to release it in December 2018, to mark the first anniversary of the state winning the GI tag, and to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Bengal’s most popular sweet.

“We are producing the movie and it will be directed by newcomer Pavel. It is a biopic based on the life of Nobin Chandra Das. It is also about the invention of rasogolla. There is a love story behind the invention of the sweet which is still unknown to sweet-lovers of Bengal. This actually made us take up the project,” founder of Windows Productions and acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay told The Indian Express.

The film, titled Rosogolla, will be set in the backdrop of Kolkata in 1860s, and shooting will commence in January next year. Folk singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, who died in a car crash in March this year, had composed the music for the movie a year ago. “We are planning to wrap up shooting by the end of February and release the movie in December. Folk singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya had composed the music for the film. Unfortunately, it was his final film as a music composer. It will also be a treat for the audience to experience his final work,” he said.

The Geographical Indications (GI) Registry had recently announced that the “rasogolla” originated in West Bengal and not Odisha. The state government had applied for GI authentication in 2015.

Mukhopadhyay, however, said they had taken up the project over a year ago, and the GI tag validates the fact that the sweet was indeed invented in Bengal. “We had thought that rasogolla was invented in Bengal because it is a part of our history, life and culture. The GI tag validates our stand that it indeed originated in Bengal,” he added. For years, Nobin Chandra Das’ family has been claiming that he was the inventor of rasogolla, and that they are the first family to start the sweetmeat industry in the state.

“Pavel, who is the director, has been doing research on our family for over a year. We have given all historical evidence and details to him, and now a full-fledged movie is being made on Nobin Chandra Das. We have been saying he had invented rasogolla. With the state receiving GI tag, now it is official that he invented the delicacy. Now the movie will further spread this news and make a large number of people aware of our history and culture,” Nobin Chandra Das’ great great grandson Dhiman Das told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App