No tokens in Kolkata Metro, only paper tickets during Durga Puja

“For three days, Metro will be operational from 1.40 pm to 4 am the next day. From September 27 to September 29, people will be able to avail Metro services the whole night,” said an official

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: September 17, 2017 5:51 am
Representational Image/ File
Metro Rail will issue paper tickets instead of tokens to manage crowds for the four days of Durga Puja — from September 27 to September 30. Moreover, from September 27, passengers will be able to avail Metro services the whole night for three days. Officials said that during the pujas, an additional three lakh passengers avail the services of the Metro. Most tokens are lost during this period, said an official. This new system will not effect smart card users. “For three days, Metro will be operational from 1.40 pm to 4 am the next day. From September 27 to September 29, people will be able to avail Metro services the whole night,” said an official.

