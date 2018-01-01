No news that IPS officer Bharati Ghosh wants to join party, says Bengal BJP president

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File) West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday brushed aside speculations that IPS officer Bharati Ghosh had expressed a desire to join the party. Ghosh allegedly submitted her resignation to state DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha after she was shunted as West Midnapore SP and posted as the commandant of the state armed police’s third battalion.

Since then, speculations were rife that she might join BJP because of her proximity to BJP leader Mukul Roy. She was transferred after December 24, when Sabang Assembly bypoll results were declared. While TMC MP Manas Bhunia’s wife Gita Bhunia won, BJP increased its vote share to 18 per cent from 2.6 per cent in 2016 Assembly elections.

Rubbishing speculations that the IPS officer had sent letters to him and Roy, Ghosh said, “I have not received any mail from her, and I have not talked with her. We have not received news that she intends to join the party. We have apprehensions she will never come to BJP after the way she prevented our workers in Sabang from campaigning. However, all are welcome in our party… we take people after checking their background and earlier history.”

Speaking outside Kolkata airport, Roy told reporters, “I have not had a conversation with her after she resigned. I do not know why she was removed from her position. However, all IPS officers are close to me.”

