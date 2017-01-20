At Bhangar, all parties welcome, except TMC

Mofizul’s father Sukur Ali at the funeral. Express photo Mofizul’s father Sukur Ali at the funeral. Express photo

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee’s announcement of Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the two deceased in Bhangar violence and promises to stop the power sub-station project in the area seem to have done little to calm the agitated villagers. Locals alleged that motorcycle-borne men had reportedly arrived late Wednesday and tried to break the blockade put up by villagers on the road leading to Bhangar. They, however, had to leave empty handed, claimed the villagers. The agitators also claimed they would continue supporting those who are with the Maoist CPI(ML)-Red Star — which is allegedly spearheading the movement against the sub-station project — and political parties were welcome to join the movement. Only, the ruling Trinamool Congress wasn’t welcome.

This comes on a day when the bodies of Mofijul Khan and Allam Molah, the two villagers killed in the violence, were buried in Bhangar. With Bhangar tense and the blockade still on, there was little political presence during the funerals.

Both Mofijul and Allam had allegedly caught stray bullets and died when the agitation turned violent on Tuesday. While Khan was on way to find work, Molah, an MA student, had gone to see if a mosque has been damaged in the violence. “You’re calling them Maoists, but when we needed support from the government or the Opposition, they didn’t hear our voices. All, except them,” said Mofijul’s wife Sabera Bibi.

Later in the day, leaders of Jomi Jibika Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee, guided by CPI(ML)-Red Star, held a meeting in the area.

“It was decided by the villagers that the government is attempting to derail the protest by claiming that Maoists are behind the violence. These people (committee members) and students from Jadavpur University have been fighting with us against the power project for almost a year. Right now, everyone wants to take credit… We welcome political participation… it was decided that Opposition parties are welcome as long as they were okay with them (Red Star),” said a villager.

The police on Thursday said 11 people have been arrested over violence. “They have been sent to five-day police custody,” South-24 Parganas SP Sunil Chaudhry said. “Those arrested are locals… they were involved in the clash. Who opened fire is still not clear…,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the two deceased. Officials said it is likely that someone from these families would get government jobs too. But this was not enough, said villagers.

Abul Sheikh, a protester, said: “It is easy to announce compensation after everything is over. They are calling us Maoists and saying we have destroyed government property. You can value a car, a jeep, a bus. How do you put a price on a life? How many rupees is it worth?” He added that the villagers want a CBI probe into the incident.

Villagers in Bhangar and its surrounding areas have been protesting against the setting up of a power sub-station over the last few months. The protests had turned violent over the last few days as the power transmission towers came up, following which two youths were killed in firing on Tuesday. The police have since denied that they had opened fire on villagers.

Mamata on Wednesday instructed police to identify alleged outsiders, who had provoked villagers. In a a high-level meeting with police officers, she had said that no one should be allowed to provoke people and law should be strictly enforced.