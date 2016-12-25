No entry for BJP team in Dhulagarh

A team of central leaders of BJP was stopped by the police from entering the violence-hit area in Dhulagarh in Howrah district on Saturday, following which it staged a road blockade, accusing the Mamata government of pursuing “appeasement politics”.

The delegation, comprising BJP MPs Jagdambika Pal and Satpal Singh, state president Dilip Ghosh and party national secretary Rahul Sinha, along with supporters, was stopped at Ekabbarapur Road — about 1 km away from the spot where clashes had taken place between two communities last week.

The police, which cordoned off the area and deployed a large number of personnel, told the delegation that they would not be allowed to proceed since prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC in the area.

“It is state-sponsored violence. The victims have been given no security… There is no law and order,” said Pal.