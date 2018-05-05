No clarity on panchayat elections, says BJP

The BJP on Friday held the state government and State Election Commission responsible for the confusion regarding the fate of the panchayat elections and asked the poll panel to ensure adequate security arrangements. A BJP delegation, led by its state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar, visited the SEC to register their grievances.

“There is no clarity on whether the election will be held as scheduled. The high court today gave a wake-up call to the State Election Commission while the state government is yet to file its security arrangement plan to the commission. This is the present situation in the state and the fate of the rural polls is in uncertainty. Today, we came here to know about the security measures for the election,” Majumdar said after meeting SEC officials.

The BJP leader further said that both the state government and the SEC have failed to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections. “First, Opposition candidates were prevented from filing their nominations and now there is no clarity on when the election will be held. We have also asked the SEC to ensure adequate security arrangements,” he added.

