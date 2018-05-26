No Nipah virus case in Bengal: Govt

Referring to a case where a patient with viral fever was suspected to have contracted the disease, at Beliaghat ID Hospital, the health department denied that it was a Nipah virus case. (Representational) Referring to a case where a patient with viral fever was suspected to have contracted the disease, at Beliaghat ID Hospital, the health department denied that it was a Nipah virus case. (Representational)

While putting all hospitals in the state on high alert, the state health department on Friday confirmed that there is no Nipah virus infection in West Bengal.

This was further confirmed by Ajoy Chakraborty, Directorate of Health and Services, who said, “No case of Nipah virus has been detected in Bengal. We are maintaining all protocols. Bengal is absolutely safe however precautionary measures are being taken. All hospitals have been alerted.”

Referring to a case where a patient with viral fever was suspected to have contracted the disease, at Beliaghat ID Hospital, the health department denied that it was a Nipah virus case.

The department had on Thursday issued a notification to all government and private hospitals, asking them to report to Swasthya Bhawan immediately if they come across a suspected Nipah virus case. All district health centres have also been warned to be alert, official sources said.

“All CMOH who are nodal officers shall take information from the respective facilities about such cases and travel history of patient to and from affected areas within the last 21 days. Currently areas around Kozhikode and Mallapuram district in Kerala is undergoing Nipah virus outbreak. Unusual pattern must be reviewed,” the notification read.

