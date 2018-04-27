Nine held for supplying rotten meat in Kolkata

As per police sources, the packets had meat mixed with pieces of the carcass, which are prohibited for human consumption. As per police sources, the packets had meat mixed with pieces of the carcass, which are prohibited for human consumption.

Nine persons were arrested over the last few days in Kolkata on Wednesday for allegedly supplying rotten meat to different locations in the state for human consumption.

“We have seized 1,000 packets with 20 kg meat each from different places following the raids. So far nine have been arrested in the case. The mastermind of the racket Sonny Malik was arrested from Bihar Nawada district the day before yesterday,” said Koteshwar Rao, Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour.

The places raided were Tangra, Narkeldanga, Topsia, Jagaddal-Kankinara and some parts of South 24 Parganas. As per police sources, the packets had meat mixed with pieces of the carcass, which are prohibited for human consumption.

“Prima Facie these meats were stored in cold storage and from there they used to be supplied to different eateries and small roadside hotels,” the source said. On April 19, people in Budge Budge area of South 24 Paraganas had caught two men collecting carcasses from a dump yard.

“One of them was Raja Mallick and the other was taxi driver named Milsel Shyamlal. It was alleged that they used to pack the flesh and take it to other places,” said the police official.

Mallick allegedly said that the accused used to take the meat to Kabardanga in the southern part of the city and give it to another person who used to process it and pack it in small plastic bags.

The police then initiated an investigation into the case that resulted in the arrest of Sonny Malik, the police said.

