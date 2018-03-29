NGO to hold Raksha Bandhan in West Bengal’s Raniganj

Members of Bangla Sanskriti Mancha have decided to organise a Raksha Bandhan event in Raniganj on April 14, once the prohibitory orders are lifted. (Source: Reuters/File) Members of Bangla Sanskriti Mancha have decided to organise a Raksha Bandhan event in Raniganj on April 14, once the prohibitory orders are lifted. (Source: Reuters/File)

Members of Bangla Sanskriti Mancha — a non-profit organisation — has decided to organise a Raksha Bandhan event in Raniganj on April 14, once the prohibitory orders are lifted, to spread the message of communal harmony.

Raniganj had on Monday witnessed a clash between members of two communities, leading to the death of one person and injury to several police officers. The clash was triggered by Ram Navami processions.

“At present we cannot go to the area as Section 144 (Unlawful Assembly) of CrPC has been imposed. We are willing to go there once the restriction is lifted. We want to send the message of peace and co-existence among the people. This is not Bengal’s culture to witness such incidents as we have always stood for amity and brotherhood. We will organise a Raksha Bandhan festival there to send our message,” Samirul Islam, president of the organisation, told The Indian Express. The event will be held on April 14 — Polia Baishakh (the Bengali New Year).

Last year, the organisation had held a similar Raksha Bandhan event at Basirhat and Baduria in North 24 Parganas district which had witnessed communal clashes over a Facebook post.

The organisation has also decided to take out a peace march in Kolkata and hold a similar Raksha Bandhan event on March 30. “On Friday, we will take out a peace march from Moulali Yuva Kendra to Shahid Minar in Esplanade and organise a Raksha Bandhan festival. Such events will also be held in other districts. We have appealed to all peace-loving people to come and take part in the march,” Islam added.

