New Year’s eve: Over 450 arrested in Kolkata

On New Year’s eve, police arrested over 450 people in Kolkata for disorderly conduct, including teasing, unruly behaviour and drink driving. Around 375 people were arrested from the city while 76 were arrested for disorderly conduct and 17 for drink driving in Bidhannagar area.

Around 300 motorcyclists were caught from Bypass, Park Circus and Maidan area. According to police, they made far more arrests this year when compared to the 333 arrests last year.