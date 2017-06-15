New rules on cattle trade: Muslim-Dalit group demands withdrawal of Centre’s notification

Demanding withdrawal of the Centre’s notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter from animal markets, a group of Muslims and Dalits held a protest meet outside the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The agitators under the aegis of ‘Shanti O Sampriti Mancha’, a common platform for Muslims and Dalits, also asked people to be aware of the “divisive politics” pursued by the BJP and RSS to “create division between the two communities.”

“We have seen how gau rakshaks have been carrying out attacks on farmers. In most of these attacks, Muslims and Dalits were targeted. With the Centre issuing a notification banning trade of cattle for slaughter from animal markets, these attacks will intensify. We demand that the Centre should immediately withdraw the notification,” Md Kamruzzaman, the group’s general secretary, told The Indian Express.

He said that the BJP and RSS were masterminding such attacks. “This should be stopped and to do that Muslims and Dalits need to understand the politics behind it. Today’s protest meet was aimed at raising awareness about such politics,” he added.

