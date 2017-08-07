New Alipore: 80-year-old man found dead at home, robbery bid suspected

The house at New Alipore where body found today. (Express photo) The house at New Alipore where body found today. (Express photo)

An 80-year-old man was found dead at his house in New Alipore area of Kolkata early on Sunday, with police finding signs of strangulation as well as blood on the body. The victim has been identified as Moloy Mukhopadhyay, the resident of a two-storey house in O block, New Alipore. While a preliminary probe suggests robbery as the motive, police are not ruling out other angles in the case. Officers also detained the son of the victim’s caretaker, and are interrogating him.

“We have found evidence of a break-in, and the victim seemed to have been strangulated. It is only after postmortem that we will be able to ascertain the cause of death. Investigation is on, and we are not ruling anything out,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer. The victim was found lying on his bed, with blood splattered around, by his caretaker at around 6.30 am. Officers at New Alipore police station were informed, and they rushed to the spot with sleuths from the homicide section of the detective department. Later, sniffer dogs were also brought to the scene of the crime.

According to police, a safe and a cupboard in the victim’s room — which had been ransacked — had been forced open by the accused. “The victim used to stay in the mezzanine floor bedroom. The ayah used to stay in a nearby room. The victim’s son and daughter-in-law used to stay on the second floor of the house,” said a senior officer. Officers found signs of forced entry on the ground floor door and the mesh door on the first floor, according to sources. They also said they are not ruling out insider involvement in the case, and added that it was strange that nearby residents had not been alerted by the crime. North Bengal Development Minister Arup Biswas, who is a local resident, visited the house after the incident took place.

