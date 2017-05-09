NEET questions in Bengali were tougher than English: Partha Chatterjee

STATE EDUCATION Minister Partha Chatterjee Monday said that the state government would write to CBSE for making Bengali question paper of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) — 2017 tougher to “prevent students from West Bengal achieve a better all-India rank.”

The minister said that the NEET question papers in English and Hindi were easier compared to those in Bengali. NEET was conducted by CBSE on Sunday for admission to MBBS/BDS courses.

“It was announced that same question papers will be prepared for different languages. But we came to know that the question paper in Bengali was a lot tougher than the same in English. Those who wrote the paper in English got a relatively easier set of questions. Parents of students complained about this and asked for CM Mamata Banerjee’s intervention. We have decided to write a letter to the CBSE,” Chatterjee said.

This year, NEET was held in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi, among others.

Usually, Bengali questions are just translations of the English question paper. However, there were reports that CBSE prepared completely different set of questions for regional languages, including Bengali.

Accusing the Centre of preventing students from the state achieve a better all-India rank, the minister said, “This is a new strategy of the Central government to deprive West Bengal in the national level.” WITH PTI

