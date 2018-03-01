Need to have political stability: Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Pranab Mukherjee in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that there was a need to have political stability in the country for its economic growth.

Delivering a lecture at an event organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce here, Mukherjee said, “Between 1989 and 1999, the country witnessed five Lok Sabha polls instead of the usual two LS elections. People did not like this instability. These frequent changes were disliked by the voters as there was a weak government and for which a change was mandatory. In 2014, over 80 crore people voted for a stable government, when the parliamentary pundits were thinking about bringing amendments in the Constitution to bring in stability. I do not mind which party gained majority, but I am happy. It brought stability.”

Mukherjee further said that the country needs to stress on agriculture sector for economic growth. “We need to look at agriculture and there is no room for complacency. The country has 132 crore population and this population will have to be fed. India’s 48 per cent population is now below 40 years (of age). So, we need to improve their skills to translate their employable skills into GDP growth,” he said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya