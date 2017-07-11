Need to find out reasons behind Baduria: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday expressed concern over communal violence in Baduria and wondered whether such incident was politically-motivated in a state that has a tradition of communal harmony.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Sen said, “We have to find out the reasons, which led to the rise of communal flare-up in the state, and whether it was politically-motivated. It has to be found out whether it happened due to provocation. It is true that we are very worried about it.”

Stating that Bengal has a tradition of communal harmony where Hindus and Muslims live together, Sen said, “We have to think why such harmony among people is facing a challenge all of a sudden. There is no room for any disappointment that we cannot do anything about it. We need to think about ways to overcome these challenges.”

