Kolkata: NCB nabs Nigerian from airport with cocaine worth Rs 1 crore

The Nigerian was in Kolkata to handover the consignment, police said.  

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: January 5, 2018 12:54 pm
Picture for representational purpose (Source: ANI)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has nabbed a Nigerian national from the city airport following recovery of cocaine worth Rs one crore from his possession. Cocaine weighing around 170 gram was seized from Kevin Edward James, who reached Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport from Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, Narcotics Control Bureau Kolkata Zonal Director, Dilip Kumar Srivastava said on Friday.

The market value of the seized drug was Rs one crore, he said. “The accused had entered India through IGI international Airport Delhi in September and was in the country since then. After initial grilling it was found that another Nigerian in Mumbai namely John alias Tony has given the assignment to him,” Srivastava said.

The Nigerian was in Kolkata to handover the consignment, he said.

