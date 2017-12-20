National Medical Commission Bill, 2017: Doctors to protest proposed Bill

Doctors in the state are planning a nationwide protest against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2017, which seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation’s state unit has strongly opposed the Bill. The group did not mention a specific date for the protest.

“NMC will have non-elected members nominated by the government. So it will definitely be easier for the government to clear policies it wants,” state DSO president Dr Mridul Sarkar told The Indian Express.

The draft Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday. On Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest body of doctors in the country, had demanded rollback of NMC.

“The Centre will have direct control over the commission, which will curtail the autonomy and democracy of the apex medical body. As per the NMC Bill, massive changes in medical education including exam systems will take place which are detrimental to the interest of medical students, doctors and people as a whole. NMC has prescribed an ‘exit exam’ for MBBS graduates, wherein after qualifying all examinations conducted under MCI, an extra exit examination will be mandatory for getting license. It is not only unnecessary, but makes a farce of the existing system, and will exert tremendous pressure on young medicos,” said Sarkar.

DSO members said NMC would also relax criteria for establishing a new medical college. Under the Bill, no separate permission is needed for postgraduate courses after undergraduate recognition.

Automatic increase in seats would also be allowed, which earlier required permission from MCI.

“Not only this, no periodic renewal will be needed, and if any college fails to meet essential criteria, only monetary penalty will be charged. This will give birth to massive corruption, and the standard of medical education will deteriorate. As per the Bill, the government will have the control of only 40 per cent of seats in private medical colleges. As a result, private colleges will get tremendous advantage… We appeal to all to unite and come forward to join the protest movement against NMC Bill,” said a doctor.

