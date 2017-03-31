Narada sting: Congress MLAs differ over march to Raj Bhavan

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Abdul Mannan’s decision to take out a march to Raj Bhavan on Thursday, to demand removal of Trinamool Congress ministers purportedly seen accepting money in a sting operation, led to differences of opinion among Congress MLAs on whether such programmes should be organised without informing party MP and state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

Mannan, who is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, decided to march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Keshari

Nath Tripathi, without informing Chowdhury.

Some Congress MLAs raised questions whether it was right to take out the march without informing the party’s state unit president. Congress members, including party chief whip Manoj Chakraborty and deputy party leader Nepal Mahato, refused to take part in Mannan’s march to Raj Bhawan. As a result, Mannan and other MLAs reached the Governor’s house by car.

“As the party’s state president, Chowdhury has every right to know about our plan of action. Mannan should have informed him before taking such a decision,” said a senior Congress MLA on condition of anonymity.

Mannan, however, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Mannan urged the Governor to take steps to remove “tainted” Trinamool ministers.

“We have requested the Governor to take steps to remove Trinamool ministers who were seen accepting money in a sting operation. It is needless to say that this Narada sting operation has dented the image of the state government and the Governor should take action so that people don’t lose faith. If the ministers do not resign, then we will organise massive agitation against them,” Mannan said after his meeting with the Governor.

