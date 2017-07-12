Narada sting: CBI summons Trinamool MP Saugata Roy

The CBI on Tuesday summoned Trinamool MP Saugata Roy in connection with the Narada sting operation case. Roy has been asked to appear for questioning on Wednesday, sources said. He is the second Member of Parliament, after MP Sultan Ahmed, to be questioned by the central investigating agency in Narada case.

Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, who had shot the sting video, was also summoned by the CBI and has been asked to appear before it by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Trinamool MLA and Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Iqbal Ahmed to appear before it on Wednesday. Iqbal is the younger brother of Sultan. Both the CBI and the ED are probing the case separately.

MP Saugata Roy is one of the twelve Trinamool leaders against whom CBI had filed a case. They were purportedly seen accepting money from Samuel in exchange for favours.

So far, CBI officers have interrogated IPS officer S M H Mirza, Iqbal Ahmed and Sultan Ahmed, among the 13 accused named in the FIR. All the three reportedly admitted to accepting money from Samuel but denied that it was ‘bribe’. Sources said that the CBI is likely to accelerate the pace of the investigation.

