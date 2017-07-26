Narada sting case: Kolkata Mayor evades ED summons for second time, cites ‘administrative work’

This is the second time that Sovan Chatterjee had evaded ED summons. This is the second time that Sovan Chatterjee had evaded ED summons.

NARADA STING case accused Sovan Chatterjee, Kolkata Mayor and Fire Services Minister, on Tuesday did not appear before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing administrative work. He also went on to seek four weeks to appear before the ED, but was granted two, said officials.

This is the second time that Chatterjee had evaded ED summons. On May 10, Chatterjee had cited prior commitments for not being able to appear before the officials. On Tuesday, Chatterjee’s counsel reached ED’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake, informing the officials of the Mayor’s inability to appear before them. “He said that due to monsoon, the mayor is stuck with extra administrative responsibilities,” said a source. “He sought four weeks. We have given him two weeks, after which he has to appear before us,” said an official of the ED.

Sovan Chatterjee is one of the 12 Trinamool Congress leaders, who had been booked by the CBI for allegedly accepting money from a fictitious company, in a sting operation conducted by portal Narada News in 2014. The sting was released before the state elections in 2016. The ED is probing the money trail in the case.

