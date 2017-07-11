Narada Sting Case: ED gives Kolkata Mayor another 2 weeks to appear for questioning

The ED has given Chatterjee another two weeks to appear for questioning. The ED has given Chatterjee another two weeks to appear for questioning.

AFTER TRINAMOOL Congress minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Sovan Chatterjee failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday after being summoned in connection with the Narada sting case, the ED gave him another two weeks to appear for questioning. “Chatterjee had sought three to four weeks from the agency citing prior commitments. We have given him 14 days time to appear before us,” said an official, adding that he has been summoned again on July 25.

Chatterjee was one of the 12 Trinamool leaders, who were seen accepting money from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, in the sting operation. Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Deputy Mayor Iqbal Ahmed to appear before it on Wednesday. His brother and Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed has been asked to come for questioning on Thursday. Both have earlier been quizzed by the CBI in connection to the case.

On Monday too, the CBI interrogated Sultan Ahmed for about four hours. Sources said Sultan had earlier confessed to the CBI officials that he had accepted money from Samuel as a part of election funding. “On Monday too, the CBI quizzed him about how many times he met Mathew and what transpired. The agency also wanted to know if Ahmed had offered any help to Mathew and whether he played any role in introducing Mathew to any other TMC leaders,” an official said. Several TMC ministers, MLAs, MPs and an IPS officer, had been allegedly implicated in the Narada sting, where they were purportedly shown accepting money from Samuel in exchange for favours.

