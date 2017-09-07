Narada sting case: CBI questions Trinamool MP Sougata Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy. (Source: India.gov.in) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy. (Source: India.gov.in)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday questioned Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy in connection with the Narada sting case. He appeared before officials after being summoned twice. Roy has been accused of accepting money from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel during a sting operation. He appeared at Nizam Palace — the CBI’s headquarters — at around 10.30 am, and was examined for about five hours. His statement was recorded, said sources.

“CBI is an investigating agency under central government, so they have some accountability towards them. As per the high court’s directive, they are probing a case which I was called for. I don’t want to bring any allegation as an individual,” Roy told mediapersons outside the CBI office.

The agency may summon Roy again if need be, sources said. On Tuesday, TMC leader Prasun Banerjee had been quizzed by CBI, and Banerjee had said that he was “offered money, but as a donation”.

The sting was conducted before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and the video released before the 2016 Lok Sabha election. The Calcutta High Court had ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the matter. The order was challenged by the state government in the Supreme Court, which refused to grant relief, and gave the CBI one month to conclude the preliminary probe and file an FIR if required.

On an order by the high court, the CBI had initiated a probe in the case and registered an FIR. The CBI has booked 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, and an IPS officer in connection with the sting case. The FIR was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with bribery and criminal misconduct.

