Narada sting case: CBI asks Samuel to appear on May 19 to record statements

Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel. Express photo by Partha Paul. Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel. Express photo by Partha Paul.

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday asked CEO of Narada news Mathew Samuel to appear before them on May 19 in connection with the sting operation case. Sources said Samuel had been asked to appear before the officers of the CBI’s anti-corruption wing at the investigating agency’s office in Kolkata. Samuel received a notice from the agency at his New Delhi residence.

“We have sent him a notice and he has been asked to appear before us on May 19,” a CBI official told The Indian Express. Sources said officials want to record the statements of Samuel as they are crucial to the probe. The agency has already examined the material evidence, such as the tapes, which show images resembling Trinamool leaders accepting money.

Mathew is, however, unlikely to appear before the investigating officials as he is not well. “I am not well. Tomorrow (Wednesday) I have a surgery which will be done in Kochi. I will not be able to appear before the officials on health grounds,” Samuel told The Indian Express.

As per sources, the CBI is likely to summon other accused in the case, including some Trinamool ministers and MPs, later. Samuel was served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate recently in which he was asked to appear in person before or on May 18.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now