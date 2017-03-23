Narada sting case: BJP protests, clashes with police

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and others take part in a rally in Kolkata Wednesday. Subham Dutta BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and others take part in a rally in Kolkata Wednesday. Subham Dutta

A FEW BJP workers were injured in a clash between them and police on Wednesday after they broke barricades during a protest march organised to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Narada tapes case.

The tapes, which were released in March last year before the state Assembly elections, claimed to show top TMC leaders and an IPS officer accepting money.

The rally, led by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, began from College Square and ended at Esplanade. BJP workers carried placards, demanding arrest of the ‘tainted’ ministers and leaders and also burnt effigies of the chief minister and her party colleagues. The protesters said that Mamata had lost the moral right to remain as the chief minister as “she tried to defend the tainted ministers and her party leaders who took money on camera.”

While marching towards Esplanade, the BJP workers managed to break two barricades after which the police stopped them. Following this, a clash broke out between the police and the party workers in which some protesters were injured. BJP worker Riya Dey was among the few who were injured. Dey was treated at a local hospital later.

Some party workers, however, managed to cross the third barricade and sat on a dharna at the busy Esplanade crossing, which caused traffic snarls in Central Kolkata. They lifted the dharna after about 20 minutes.

“Mamata should resign from her post for trying to defend her ministers and party leaders who allegedly took money on camera. This has ashamed the people of the state. She has lost the moral right to continue as the chief minister. It is a corrupt government and people have lost faith in them,” Ghosh said.

Later, a BJP delegation went to Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor, requesting him to remove state ministers and officials who have been tainted through Narada scam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now