Narada probe: ED quizzes Kolkata Mayor

Sovan Chartterjee outside ED office in Kolkata. (Express photo) Sovan Chartterjee outside ED office in Kolkata. (Express photo)

After evading summons thrice, state Fire Minister and Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection to the Narada Sting probe. He was questioned at the ED office in Kolkata for nine hours.

The Narada sting videos, released just before the 2016 Assembly elections, had showed several Trinamool Congress leaders purportedly accepting money from a fictitious company. The CBI had booked 12 Trinamool leaders in the case, following which, ED, too, had initiated a case to probe the money trail.

“Chatterjee initially denied accepting money… Later, when he was grilled for long and officials asked him if generally people come and donate money to him, he said yes… However, he still didn’t give a clear statement on why and how much money he had taken. Thus, the interrogation continued for long. He will be called for interrogation again,” said a source in the ED.

