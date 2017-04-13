Narada issue: Arrest TMC leaders, reiterates BJP

THE BJP took out a rally on Wednesday in Kolkata, demanding immediate arrest of Trinamool Congress leaders and state ministers who were seen allegedly taking money in Narada sting tapes. Led by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha, BJP workers marched from Esplanade to CBI office at Nizam Palace near Rabindra Sadan to put pressure on the central investigating agency to arrest the accused Trinamool leaders and also demanded resignation of the accused state ministers. The workers also burnt effigies of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other party leaders.

Addressing party workers at the end of the rally, Ghosh said the state ministers have no moral right to remain in office. “They should immediately step down from their posts. They have taken money in front of the camera and for that they need to get punished. People of West Bengal have lost faith in the present state government. The CBI should take action against the TMC leaders and arrest them,” Ghosh said.

Echoing the same, Sinha said that the “tainted” TMC leaders should not be allowed to roam freely. “The Supreme Court had given a month’s time to the CBI to take action against the accused leaders. So far no action has been taken against them. Why are they roaming freely? They should be arrested immediately. We want prompt action from CBI,” Sinha said.

Later, a state BJP delegation went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and submitted a memorandum, requesting him to remove the “tainted” Trinamool leaders. They also apprised the Governor of the alleged police atrocities on Saffron activists in Birbhum during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti

celebrations.

