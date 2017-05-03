Narada, chit fund cases: Those guilty will be arrested: Vijayvargiya

The CBI is probing the cases and more TMC leaders will go to jail before next year’s Panchayat lection (File Photo) The CBI is probing the cases and more TMC leaders will go to jail before next year’s Panchayat lection (File Photo)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday promised to put those found guilty in the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams behind bars. “I was on my way to visit a local temple when I met with this old lady selling flowers. She asked me what will happen to the politicians who looted the people’s money in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams. I told her that that CBI is probing the matter and all Trinamool Congress leaders, who have looted hard-earned money of the people through Saradha and Narada scams, will be put behind bars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the CBI to put these corrupted leaders in jail,” Vijayvargiya said at a rally in Burdwan.

“We are happy to see that CBI has already arrested some of the TMC leaders and named others in its FIR. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should remove those who have taken money from her cabinet of ministers. If she fails to do it, then people of the state will remove them from their posts,” he added. In an attempt to put pressure on the government to remove ministers booked in Saradha and Narada scams, BJP has decided to organise a “Lalbazar Gherao Abhijan” on May 25. Lalbazar is the police headquarters.

“The government should remove the tainted ministers immediately and initiate action against them. The CBI is probing the cases and more TMC leaders will go to jail before next year’s Panchayat lection. I wonder how will the ruling party contest in the election if their leaders remain in jail,” West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said. Countering the BJP, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said that the statement of BJP leaders vindicated their stand that the CBI probe in Saradha and Narada was a political conspiracy by BJP against the TMC.

“This vindicates our stand that it was a political conspiracy. Today the cat has come out of the bag. They have admitted that the CBI probe is on because of their will. It seems that both Vijayvargiya and Ghosh work in the Union home department and they are controlling everything. This is just politics of revenge,” Chatterjee said.

