Narada case: TMC MLA Iqbal Ahmed appears before CBI

TMC MLA Iqbal Ahmed at the CBI office in Kolkata on Thursday. Express TMC MLA Iqbal Ahmed at the CBI office in Kolkata on Thursday. Express

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MLA and Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Iqbal Ahmed, on Thursday appeared before the CBI for questioning in connection with the Narada sting operation case, in which several Trinamool Congress leaders were seen accepting money from a fictitious company.

The Khanakul MLA, Ahmed was the first of the accused to be summoned by the CBI. CBI had served him a was notice on June 8, directing him to appear before it on June 10. However, Ahmed had sought a week’s time from the agency. On Thursday, Ahmed, along with his counsel, visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace in south Kolkata around 11 am.

The sting videos were released by Narada News.com editor Mathew Samuel just before the 2016 state Assembly elections. The purported videos show Trinamool leaders and one IPS officer taking money in exchange of favour from Samuel, who had pretended to be the representative of a fictitious company.

Samuel had claimed that Ahmed had introduced him to the Trinamool leaders and also taken money from him for doing so. The CBI is probing the matter on the directive of the Calcutta High Court and has booked 12 Trinamool leaders, including MPs and ministers, and the IPS officer.

The Trinamool leaders against whom CBI has registered FIR are Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Firhad Hakim,Suvendu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee. Former minister Madan Mitra, Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza have also been made accused in the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App