Nadia: Two persons held in Trinamool Congress leader’s murder

Two persons were arrested on Monday night in connection with the murder of TMC leader Dulal Biswas in Nadia, according to police sources.

Shankar Biswas and Kamal Mazumdar were arrested following interrogation, sources said, adding the accused are known in the area, and have been politically active. Following the arrest, Biswas had claimed to be a TMC activist — a claim which was denied by local TMC leaders who said Biswas had worked on behalf of the CPM-Congress alliance during the last Assembly elections. The other accused is allegedly a BJP supporter, the local leaders said.

Dulal Biswas’s son Dipankar Biswas had mentioned the two accused by name, along with 11 others, in the FIR. As per police sources, a forensic team has also collected samples from the murder site. “We have arrested two people so far, the motive is not yet clear. We are investigating,” said an official, adding the murder could also be the fallout of an old rivalry.

Dulal, a panchayat leader in Nadia’s Bagula, was allegedly shot dead by a group of assailants inside the regional TMC office Sunday. The state Trinamool leadership accused the BJP of active involvement in the murder, and said no one involved in the incident would be spared by the administration.

“This is an attempt to politically weaken the Trinamool Congress. We are all beside the bereaved family and the party activists here. The administration will strictly handle the issue,” party secretary general Partha Chatterjee had said during his visit.

